Aaron Carter broke down in tears recalling fans' hurtful comments in disturbing clip: "You should go..."

Aaron Carter was a rising star in the entertainment industry, but his story ended tragically when he died unexpectedly in November 2022. While Carter's drug use was cited as a factor in his tragic passing, he also struggled with mental health issues, which were worsened by online trolling. In a chat with Entertainment Tonight in July 2017, Carter addressed the cruel messages he received from fans, expressing his heartbreak over their words, as per Inquisitor. "I go on my Twitter, and I see people saying, 'You look like you have AIDS; you should go die,'" Carter tearfully shared. "I don't understand how I dedicated 22 years of my life to my fans, and now they turn on me."

When asked if he regretted being a celebrity, the singer explained that he had no choice: "When I was 15 years old, because when I did 'MTV Cribs,' the day that I had to go show off that house, my mom and my dad told me, we're getting a divorce but you still have to go do this." Carter, with tears in his eyes, continued, "I had to go show off all the stuff my whole life that was going to be taken away from me."

It is to be noted that Carter was often a target of online trolling. In one instance, Carter posted a video to Instagram in January 2020, but fans quickly criticized his appearance, with many speculating about drug use, as per Yahoo! Entertainment. In the video, Carter was seen listening to 'Zeze' by Kodak Black while covering his chapped lips and staring deeply into the camera. His jewelry collection was also on display, with two large rings and a flashy watch catching attention.

Alongside the clip, Carter shared a cryptic caption, saying, "Avoiding danger is no safer in the long run than outright exposure. The fearful are caught as often as the bold." However, the comment section quickly turned critical, with one fan writing, "Huffing a lot, I see." Carter fired back, saying, "That's absolutely uncalled for. I just don't understand why you're a group of people trying to create a narrative. I mean, do you have jobs? Or are you being PAID to f** with my name?"

For the uninformed, Carter's cause of death was ruled an accident. It was revealed that Carter's body was discovered in the bathtub of his California home, as per People. In April 2023, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled his death as accidental, stating he was "incapacitated while in the bathtub," leading to drowning as the drugs took effect.

Carter was open about his struggles with addiction and mental health, seeking treatment throughout his life. In a 2018 interview with People, he shared his optimism, saying, "I'm happy that I came out on the other side." Reflecting on his journey, he added, "I was a very happy baby growing up. [Now] I just want to have fun, be healthy—mind, body, soul, emotions … all of those things—and really be responsible for my own actions too."