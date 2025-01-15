A major Hollywood star almost starred in 'Yellowstone' after Kevin Costner's exit: "I'd love to..."

When the news of Costner bidding farewell to the Western neo series made the rounds, a particular action star was rumored to headline the show.

'Yellowstone' has undergone a slew of ups and downs during its five seasons, which at times have also jeopardized the quality of the show. For instance, in the final season, Kevin Costner and co-creator Taylor Sheridan's offscreen feud led to major transitions in the finale which upset fans. When the news of Costner bidding farewell to the Western neo series made the rounds, a particular action star was rumored to headline the show.

Keanu Reeves attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, 2023, in Hollywood, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper)

The A-lister in question is none other than Keanu Reeves. Rumor mills were rife with the buzz that the actor could star in the hit show. Unfortunately, things never panned out, despite Reeves showing interest in starring in the show. While promoting his then-action flick 'John Wick: Chapter 4,' Reeves was questioned about his intentions to star in 'Yellowstone' during an interview with ET Canada, as per Fox News. The actor shared at the time, "I'd love to do a Western, so yeah, yeah, sure." If Reeves' appearance had materialized, it was likely that he would have stepped into an all-new character, which would have been a perfect replacement for Costner's John Dutton.

Not only that, Reeves could potentially have played the character of Jamie Dutton's (played by Wes Bentley) biological brother, either full or half-sibling, in 'Yellowstone,' as per ScreenRant. Jamie, who was killed in the 'Yellowstone' finale, was adopted by the Duttons but never treated fairly. It could have been interesting to see Reeves helping Jamie take down the Duttons. With a striking resemblance to Bentley, Reeves was indeed a perfect fit. Now with Jamie's death, Reeve's character can also make an appearance in the untitled spin-off starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. The character could seek vengeance from the couple for killing Jamie.

Another interesting way to integrate Reeves into the 'Yellowstone' universe could have been to introduce him as a newcomer to the ranch, which also fits the show's theme of outsiders seeking a place to belong. Reeves could have played the character of a law enforcement officer, either a threat to or an ally of the Duttons given his history of authority roles in films like 'Point Break' and 'Speed.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)

Reeves wasn't the only A-list star speculated to star in 'Yellowstone.' Matthew McConaughey had long been rumored to have been approached for an offshoot series. The speculations first picked up steam in November 2023, when Paramount confirmed two new shows set in the Dutton universe, a prequel titled '1944' and a spin-off initially referred to as '2024,' as per Town & Country magazine. However, nothing materialized as per the plan. Life & Style magazine revealed that McConaughey was growing frustrated with prolonged contract negotiations. The delay also prompted the actor to reconsider his involvement. An insider shared, "No deal has ever taken this long for Matthew. Especially after he won his Oscar, getting folks to meet his asking price has been a breeze." They added that the actor, reportedly seeking $2.5 million per episode, was unable to commit to other projects due to uncertainty about the show's filming timeline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)

Another factor potentially influencing McConaughey’s hesitation to join 'Yellowstone,' as per the insider, is Sheridan’s reputation. The source shared that Sheridan, who reportedly clashed with 'Yellowstone' star Costner, has "a reputation for being a jerk with a 'God complex." The source added, "Matthew doesn’t particularly like behind-the-scenes drama."