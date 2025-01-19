A Hollywood icon admits he's not a fan of 'Yellowstone' despite being in it: "It's just too much..."

The actor did not mince his words, expressing his disdain for the franchise, and the reason behind it is quite an astonishing one.

Throughout its 6 years of runtime, Taylor Sheridon's 'Yellowstone,' which wrapped recently in December 2024, generated quite a lot of backlash, with many criticizing the show for its violence, foul language, and overall dramatic portrayal. Given the popularity of the Western drama series, it was apparent that the show would attract negative feedback as well. However, when a Hollywood legend openly slammed the show despite being a part of it, things did take a tricky turn.

Legendary actor Sam Elliott did not mince his words, expressing his disdain for the franchise, and the reason behind it is quite an astonishing one. Elliott, who made his mark in Hollywood with 'Hulk' and 'Ghost Rider,' played a significant character in the 'Yellowstone' spinoff, '1883.' He was roped in as Shea Brennan, a 75-year-old Union Civil War veteran, Shea, who had endured significant tragedy.

However, Elliot was less than thrilled with the Western neo-dramatic series. In a 2022 interview on Marc Maron's 'WTF podcast', he expressed his lack of interest in 'Yellowstone.' He said, "I am not a 'Yellowstone' fan. I don't watch 'Yellowstone'. I love (Kevin) Costner. There are a lot of good people on the cast, a few of them I have worked with before." The actor explained that he found the show too similar to other soap operas, like 'Dallas.' He stressed, "Nothing against any of them, but it's just too much like f***ing 'Dallas' or something for me. [...] Too much of that for me."

This was not the only time when Elliot openly expressed his dislike towards the blockbuster show. In January 2022, the actor criticized the show in an interview with Taste of Country. Elliot said, "'Yellowstone' is all over this. We are tainted by 'Yellowstone,' which, on some level, I can't stand." He opined that '1883' stands on its own and added, "Once it comes out, people are gonna say, 'Oh, yeah— the only connection there is that it got John Dutton to Montana.'"

It is also to be noted that Elliot is not the only one who compared 'Yellowstone' to a soap opera, as acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino also openly slammed the Western drama series on the 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, as reported by Plunge Daily. The director initially expressed enthusiasm for 'Yellowstone,' admitting, "When I am watching it, I am compelled and caught up in it," and praised the interconnected drama. While he acknowledged the skill of co-creator Sheridan, he argued that the show's reliance on character backstories and relational drama also made it similar to daytime television. He argued, "You don’t remember it five years from now... You are only caught up in the minutiae of it at the moment."