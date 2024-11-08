A Fatal Greed: 'Dateline: The Smoking Gun' uncovers motive behind James Henrikson’s chilling act

'Dateline: The Smoking Gun' explores the tragic story of how greed destroyed Doug Carlile's life.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dateline: The Smoking Gun' will feature 'A Dangerous Man, a tragic story of how greed destroyed the life of Doug Carlile. The case centered on Doug Carlile, a man with grand dreams of investing in oil, and his friend James Henrikson, who shared big ambitions but lacked any integrity when it came to conducting business.



It was one of those friendships that soured, as Henrikson's desperation for power and control led him down a dark path. Having accumulated debts and craving a monopoly in the oil business, Henrikson regarded Carlile as a stumbling block that needed to be removed. Eventually, Henrikson hired a hitman to murder Carlile; the case became highly publicized, and one of the most unbelievable betrayals was revealed.

Who is James Henrikson?

James Henrikson was an American businessman involved in a high-profile criminal case, primarily due to his dealings in North Dakota's oil field operations. Henrikson owned several businesses connected to the oil industry, including those providing workforce housing and transportation for oil fields. While business initially appeared lucrative and attracted many investors to his companies, financial issues, and disputes soon followed, along with allegations of criminal conduct.

Henrikson was accused of committing several violent criminal acts, which included the murder of Douglas Carlile, 63 years old, from Spokane, Washington, in 2013. Carlile was a business associate of Henrikson who was shot in his home in what investigators described as a murder-for-hire plot at Henrikson's behest. Investigators found evidence to indicate that Henrikson wanted Carlile killed over a financial dispute with their business dealings.

The investigation into Carlile's murder also linked Henrikson to other crimes, such as fraud and the attempted murder of other business associates he perceived as threats to his operations.

Was James Henrikson involved in Doug Carlile’s business?

James Henrikson was indeed in business with Doug Carlile. The two were partners in North Dakota, primarily involved in oil leases and workforce housing. However, disagreements and disputes over financial issues eventually arose between them.

The disagreement led to tension, including issues that eventually led Henrikson to orchestrate a murder-for-hire against Carlile. He was concerned that Carlile would cause business losses and expose other activities of his.

What caused the rivalry between James Henrikson and Doug Carlile?

The rivalry between James Henrikson and Doug Carlile stemmed from a partnership that quickly turned dark. Henrikson and Carlile initially teamed up to capitalize on the wealth pouring in from North Dakota's oil boom. They jointly operated Blackstone Trucking, which transported water for oil sites. However, their relationship deteriorated as business pressures, suspicions, and Henrikson's increasingly dangerous behavior mounted.

As the reputation of Blackstone Trucking began to deteriorate, Henrikson blamed Carlile, believing he was undermining their business. Feeling betrayed, Henrikson's violent response was provoked. Henrikson hired a hitman, Timothy Suckow, to murder Carlile in his Spokane home in December 2013. Carlile's wife was a witness to the murder but was left unharmed. The crime ultimately led to Henrikson's downfall, as Suckow implicated him in the killing. Henrikson was later sentenced to life without parole.

Where are Doug Carlile’s killers now?

The killers of Doug Carlile, including the mastermind James Henrikson and the hitman Timothy Suckow, were given long prison sentences. James Henrikson was sentenced to life in prison without parole back in 2016 for orchestrating the murder of Carlile over a business dispute. He was convicted on multiple charges, including murder-for-hire, and is currently held in a federal prison.



Timothy Suckow, the man Henrikson had hired to kill Carlile, cooperated with authorities and received a reduced sentence. Although he played a direct role in Carlile's death, his cooperation with the investigation resulted in a shorter sentence than Henrikson's.

