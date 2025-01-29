A fan pitched 'Yellowstone' sequel idea may just be what Taylor Sheridan needs to redeem the Western saga

While 'Yellowstone' has bid farewell with an underwhelming final season, a brilliant sequel plotline could keep the Dutton saga alive.

Taylor Sheridan's gritty Western saga 'Yellowstone,' wrapped with a rather underwhelming finale, leaving fans disappointed. With offscreen feuds weighing heavily on the show's on-screen dynamics, the show was reduced to just a character-driven drama in the final few episodes. However, since the 'Yellowstone' universe is ever expanding with new spin-offs, fans are hoping creator Taylor Sheridan can redeem himself. Die-hard fans have also proposed a genius idea that if Sheridan pursues, would continue the Dutton family saga. With Sheridan taking the lead, a new spinoff starring a small yet significant character could not only raise the stakes higher but also give a deserving conclusion to the celebrated show.

Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Luke Grimes at the 'Yellowstone' Season 2 event on May 30, 2019 in LA, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

The intriguing plotline could encapsulate the next generation of Duttons, where Tate Dutton (played by Brecken Merrill) and James Jr can carry the family legacy forward. The main antagonist in the show could be Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and Christina's (Katherine Cunningham) son James Jr, who, though once overlooked, could emerge as a formidable rival to Tate. James as a character can be a bereaving son fueled by a deep-seated grudge and a sense of justice for his murdered father Jamie, as per FandomWire.

Jamie was always mistreated by the Duttons, even though he tried his best to fit in with his adoptive family. That said, it cannot also be denied that he did make some decisions that were unfavorable for the Duttons. But it was also clear that he only did that because he was always overlooked by the family. To add salt to injury, he was brutally killed by Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). This surely opens up a good character arc for his son James, who could emerge from the shadows to seek vengeance for his father.

The story could see him seeking revenge against those who wronged his father—Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), Beth, and even Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes)— which could turn the family’s power struggles into an all-out war. More than just a battle for land, this sequel would be about reclaiming dignity, legacy, and a rightful place in the Dutton dynasty.

On Reddit, a fan said, "No, no. He comes back in the next spin-off—2056. That's when James Jr. faces off against Tate Dutton to get 'Yellowstone' back." Complaining about the lack of screen space for James, another shared, "My beef too; I can't understand why there wasn't any closure with Jamie's son and baby mama." In a similar vein, a comment also read, "Throughout the whole series there really isn't closure about anything. Enough loose ends to choke a horse. I don't think the word 'closure' is even in Sheridan's vocabulary."

While a spinoff based on James's vengeance against his father's killer is indeed a great idea, as of now it's far-fetched, as the 'Yellowstone' universe is heading for a new spinoff centering around Beth and Rip, as reported by Deadline. The untitled work will be headlined by co-creator Sheridan and will unfold in the 'Yellowstone' universe.