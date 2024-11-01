90s action hero looks unrecognizable in new pics, as he goes from 6 feet of muscle to 350lbs

Hollywood's popular action star has stepped back from the spotlight as his political views continue to take center stage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Once the star of hard-hitting action movies, Steven Seagal is reportedly tipping the scales at over 320 pounds. At 72, the actor, producer, and martial artist appears unrecognizable in newly surfaced photos.

A new Russian documentary on the Ukraine war, 'In the Name of Justice' shows Seagel with a much heavier build than fans may remember from his Hollywood heyday. The images come as a shock since Seagal has been keeping his current look out of the public eye for quite some time now. He hasn't shared any full-length photos on social media in years, and his last Instagram post dates back to December 2021.

Steven Seagal looks unrecognizable in recent pictures

Despite keeping away from the media glare, 'Under Siege' fame Seagel couldn't keep his shocking physical transformation under wraps. The footage of the documentary has given a glimpse of how he looks these days. Take a look:

American actor Steven Seagal balloons to over 320lb (@vgtrk)

Seagel's transformation isn't just physical. These days, he is known less for his action moves and more for his political views and activism. His outspoken support for Russian President Vladimir Putin often draws criticism from many in the West. He has hosted parties in Russia during contentious times, such as his birthday celebration in 2022, which reportedly included several high-profile Russians, as per The Independent. In February 2023, he was even honored by Putin, receiving the Order of Friendship in recognition of his “major contribution” to Russia’s cultural and humanitarian efforts.

Steven Seagel's unabashed loyalty to Vladimir Putin

Steven Seagal's loyalty to Russia often brings him criticism from the West (Instagram/@seagalofficial)

It's been years since he has publicly aligned himself with Russia, which also earned him Russian citizenship in 2016. Reportedly, Seagel is willing to fight and die for Putin, as he wrote to the Russian President in 2024. He said in the documentary, "I was in the Middle East, teaching martial arts to some people. And I heard that a special operation had begun. The next day I wrote a letter and was convinced that it would most likely reach the president."

Revealing what he wrote in that letter, Seagel reportedly said, "I will be on the side of my president, I will fight on the side of my president and, if necessary, I will die with my president," as mentioned by News Week.

In a world where Hollywood stars often steer clear of politics, Seagal has taken a different route. Despite the controversy, he stands firmly on Putin’s side during one of the most turbulent global conflicts. He currently lives a comfortable life in Russia and as of 2024, it seems highly unlikely that he'll ever return to his Hollywood career.