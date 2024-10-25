'90 Day Fiancé’ star Veronica Rodriguez reveals dramatic new look after major cosmetic surgery

'90 Day Fiancé’ star Veronica Rodriguez has always been candid about her cosmetic surgeries

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Veronica Rodriguez of '90 Day Fiancé' recently had a dramatic cosmetic surgery makeover and let her fans in on some of the details. She received a number of procedures to lift and reduce her breasts to make her breasts larger and smaller in size, an implant exchange to change the implants inside her breasts with other implants and repair the pocket, abdominoplasty to eliminate excess skin and firm up her abdomen, liposuction on her tummy and outer thighs, also referred to as "saddlebags," and fat grafting on her backside to round it out.

She has been candid about her desires for these changes, as she mentioned she was insecure about her body and wanted to feel more confident. Now, after having undergone surgery, Veronica chronicled her journey in an Instagram Reel-from consult to recovery.

'90 Day Fiance’ star Veronica Rodriguez reveals her face changed after drastic weight loss

'90 Day Fiancé' star Veronica recently revealed how her facial features have changed since she lost weight so drastically. Endowed with her sassiness and closely-knit friendship with Tim Malcolm on '90 Day Fiancé' and '90 Day: The Single Life,' Veronica has caught the attention of fans with a new look in her facial features.

Veronica recently took to social media to reveal that the weight loss not only changed her body but also had a big effect on changing her face. "It literally even seems like the structure of the face changed with it, sharper cheekbones and such, slimmer jawline," she explained. Veronica's fans have indeed been among the first to comment on the change, some even remarking how different she looks and praising her hard work and dedication to her health journey.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Veronica Rodriguez recently revealed how her facial features have changed since her weight loss (Instagram/@vepyrod)

'90 Day Fiancé' star Veronica Rodriguez fractured her jaw and cheekbones

'90 Day Fiancé' star Veronica spilled the painful details surrounding her jaw and cheekbone fractures. While celebrating an early birthday in Miami with family, Veronica was showing off with a push-up challenge against her brother. That is when she decided to use her mom's ab wheel. She was apparently oblivious to the wheely contraption's automatic recoil and set it up backwards. As she pulled the wheel back, it suddenly snapped forward and sent her face right onto the marble floor.



This caused serious injuries to Veronica: her chin was slashed open and required stitches, while a CT at the hospital revealed three breaks: one on the chin, and two on the cheekbones. Her jaw was wired shut to help her injuries heal. Doctors explained that wiring her jaw would allow for a more stable recovery, though the other option for open surgery with plates and screws would be faster in recovery but also include increased risks.



'90 Day Fiancé' star Veronica Rodriguez met with an accident (Instagram

/@vepyrod)



'90 Day Fiancé' star Veronica Rodriguez's dating life

Veronica Rodriguez from '90 Day Fiancé' has been dating a new boyfriend, but she has kept very little information about him private. Veronica did a "soft launch" of her new romance in April 2024 after her breakup with '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' star Jamal Menzies, who did not want to commit seriously. She posted a picture with him which made fans curious, but she has decided to keep his identity a secret for now.



The secrecy has further fuelled speculation that she might save the big reveal for a new season or even a spin-off. For now, Veronica can't help but be delighted with this fresh start into love, keeping her romance under wraps until the timing feels right.