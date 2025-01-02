'90 Day Fiance' star David Murphey's cause of death revealed: "He died from..."

'90 Day Fiance' star David Murphey passed away at 66 on December 11, 2024, in his house

'90 Day Fiance' fans are still mourning the loss of David Murphey! For the unversed, the beloved reality TV star passed away at the age of 66 at his home on December 11, 2024, after years of health issues. At that moment, the exact cause of David's death was not revealed publicly and his family requested "privacy during this difficult time." However, TMZ has managed to find out the reason behind David's passing.

After having a conversation with officials in Clark County, Nevada, the media outlet learned that David "died from heart-related problems including cardiac arrhythmia and hypertensive cardiovascular disease." It has been reported by the publication that David "had a history of pulmonary embolism." As per Mayo Clinic, this particular condition occurs when a blood clot in the lung leads to blockage. Some common symptoms of pulmonary embolism include shortness of breath, chest pain, and fainting. In the end, TMZ shared, "David's death has been ruled as a natural one."

The heartbreaking news of David's demise was confirmed by his family members via an official statement shared on his official Instagram page. “We are deeply saddened to announce that David Murphey, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away at home on December 11, 2024, after experiencing health issues over the last several years,” the statement read. In the lengthy statement, David's loved ones described him as “a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer” who had recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer’s office in Nevada.

Before this, David also worked for H&R Block and IGT. "He was also well known for his time as a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. His time on the show allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram . He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans. David is survived by his two sisters and his cat Gamera. The family asked for privacy during this difficult time," they added.

Then, David's family members also asked his fans to donate to a cat charity to showcase their love and respect towards him and honor him. They continued, "As many knew, David had a fierce love for cats. He always made an effort to adopt cats and give them a good loving home. David’s choice for adoption was from The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. For friends and fans who want to help, we ask that you honor his memory by making a donation to The Animal Foundation in his name."

'90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days' star David was well-noted by the fans of the show for his complicated relationship with former Ukrainian flame, Lana. David and Lana's love story began seven years ago when they began chatting online. Back in the day, David often traveled to Ukraine to meet Lana. In May 2020, the two lovebirds met each other for the first time in person. However, they pulled the plug on their relationship after two years.