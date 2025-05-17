5 stars who could replace Carrie Underwood on ‘American Idol’ — and why they’re perfect for the job

With lesser possibility of Carrie Underwood's return on 'American Idol' season 24, here are top 5 potential celebrities that could be the best fit

Carrie Underwood, the new addition to the 'American Idol' season 23 judges panel, has had a rough time finding her footing on the show. Since the day she stepped into the judge's shoes, she has had to face tremendous criticism from fans, who slammed her for many reasons, from her looks to her chemistry with the other judges, even calling her out for being responsible for the drop in the show's rating. Given that, it would not be strange if Underwood is not seen carrying forward her journey on the show as a judge for its upcoming season 24. Amid many doubts that ascertain a lesser possibility of the 'How Great Thou Art' singer's return on the show, here are our top picks of potential candidates that could fill in and do the job.

1. Miranda Lambert

Lambert, who served as a mentor alongside Lin-Manuel for the top 7 contestants on the show, can be a real game-changer. Not only does she display a strong musical prowess as a mentor, but also her approach towards the contestants gives her an extra edge to top this list. As reported by Stratefacts, Lambert once shared, "My approach to being a mentor on Idol is just to tell them the truth. I feel like authenticity is what has gotten me this far in my career, and I want to pass that knowledge on because I think it's really important." Having said that, there is no denying that Lambert would serve better as a judge on the show.



2. Jordin Sparks

Sparks is the former 'American Idol' winner of season 6 and is an interesting choice for the show's upcoming seasons due to her ever-growing fan base. Years after Idol, Sparks' participation in another reality TV show, 'DWTS, allowed her to stay fresh in the memories of her fans. In 'DWTS,' Sparks partnered with pro Brandon Armstrong in season 31 and finished in 7th place. When Spark was eliminated, according to GoldDerby, a staggering 98% of fans were left disappointed. That kind of passionate response speaks volumes—and it’s exactly why bringing Jordin Sparks on as a judge for Idol Season 24 would be a win-win. Not only would it boost viewership, but it would also give those 98% of loyal fans the redemption arc they’ve been waiting for.



3. Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson put 'American Idol' on the map by winning its debut season, soon after which her career only soared. The three-time Grammy Award winner has many single hits to her account, earning her a Billboard Powerhouse Award in 2017. Clarkson also has acted as a coach on another singing reality show, 'The Voice,' alongside coaches like Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and many others, as reported by NBC. With extensive experience in singing as well as coaching, Clarkson will take 'American Idol' season 24 up a notch!



4. Jennifer Hudson

Even though Jennifer Hudson has not been fortunate enough to be a winner, her career after the show only skyrocketed and pushed her to become an EGOT winner, with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards all added into her professional journey. This journey of bouncing back from a failure will bring a positive energy to the 'American Idol' hopefuls who face rejection on the show and also serve as inspiration to others as they move forward in their professional careers in the music industry.

5. Fantasia Barrino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@fantasia)

Last but not least, our next pick is Fantasia Barrino, who was crowned winner of season 3 of 'American Idol' and is well known for wearing her heart on her sleeve and giving no-nonsense advice. Unlike Underwood, who prefers a sugar-coated response and finds it hard when it comes to saying 'No' to a contestant, with Barrino's authentic guidance, contestants can form a better strategy to win the show. Per Parade, the Grammy-winning mentor's experience on the American Idol season 23 will also give her an added advantage to be a better judge on the show.