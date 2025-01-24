'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton recalls 'fighting her inner demons' to achieve her weight loss

'1000-lb Sisters' chronicles the journey of the Slaton family especially Tammy and Amy. Tammy weighed 725 pounds during the show's debut in 2020, since then she has successfully lost over 500 lbs. The TLC star recently opened up about "fighting her inner demons" to achieve the incredible weight loss, “I had a lot of inner demons that I had to fight and I’m still fighting,” she said in a home video posted on Instagram in August 2024. As per People, Tammy pledged to "celebrate her journey" by continuing to share her physical transformation through social media.

“You’re not alone. You can do anything once you put your mind to it. Never give up. We’re all in this together, and I believe in lifting each other up, one day at a time,” she captioned the post. “So, join me as we embrace the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Let’s keep moving forward with love and positivity!” In the video, Tammy reflected on her alcohol addiction and poor eating habits that blocked her healthy progress. “I think I was trying to be so focused on losing weight that I lost myself. Lost who I was and I turned to alcohol instead of food," she shared. "I was still eating. So I was doing both. Damage in two different ways,” she added.

When she relapsed into unhealthy habits, the reality star admitted that it was a waste of time and money. She talked about regaining control of her life and concentrating on her mission. “It would be so easy to fall back into bad habits and gain all the weight back but then what was this all for? Waste of time, waste of money, wasted effort,” she said. Tammy also acknowledged that she enjoyed snapping photos of herself since it brought back memories of her former "big" self and she was loving the improvement.

“I take a lot of pictures, a lot of selfies, not because I look good but because I want to remember how big I was, what I looked like,” the '1000-lb Sisters' star said. “And I reflect, dude, I was huge! I lost 500 lbs. I would not be able to sit in this chair.” In December Tammy clapped back at all her haters by posting a motivational self-care message. She spoke about developing a resilient mindset to combat the negativity and trolling directed at her. "If I listened to all the negative thoughts I have or comments in my feed I could not grow," she wrote in the caption. In the short clip, Tammy encouraged her followers to keep optimism alive and focus on life's bright side.

In a recent home video, the reality star treated her fans to her breakfast selections, continuing to release diet recommendations that highlight her nutritious meals. Tammy prepared "protein-packed" tacos using lean ingredients like ground turkey and egg whites, cheese for calcium, cottage cheese, fresh vegetables for vitamins, and lastly avocado for healthy fats. "Protein-packed meals are a sure way to have a successful journey when you’re trying to make lifestyle changes it’s not easy, but if your food tastes good, it’s a plus!" she captioned her healthy lifestyle video.