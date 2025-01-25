'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton 'feels hurt' due to mean body-shaming comment: "I'm very insecure"

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton gets called out for excess skin amid weight loss journey

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is clapping back at a hater who told her to get rid of her chin flap! Not long ago, the reality TV star took to her TikTok page and shared a video that showed her replying to a user who commented, "Just a question not trying to be rude, but do you know if your chin flap will go away?” According to People magazine, Slaton replied to the user by saying, “My ‘chin flap’ is not a chin flap. It’s literally excess skin and yes, it will go away when I get skin removal surgery. And I cannot answer, before anybody asks, when I’m getting skin removal because I don’t know.”

Later on, in the video, Slaton called out the user over the rude remark. “My problem is, you say you’re not trying to be rude, yet you’re rude by asking and pointing it out. Can’t I live my life without y’all judging me, making fun of me for every little freaking thing? I can’t duet a friend without y’all thinking I’m trying to bang them. I can’t be happy and smile without y’all judging me because my teeth are missing," Slaton further added. In the TikTok video, Slaton also mentioned that she 'felt hurt' by the hateful comments. Along with this, Slaton stated that she gets irritated after receiving such comments and she also admitted that many people troll her daily due to her excess skin and some even compare her to a turkey.

"You don’t understand what people are going through. I’m very insecure. I hide it because I don’t want people to think I’m weak and I truly am weak. And calling me a turkey or talking about my face and my teeth it bothers me. I’m human. I wish people would just understand that the least little bit of hate can send somebody over the edge and want to kill themselves. I’m not that way…I used to be. I used to be very suicidal before I went to rehab and lost all this weight. I just want people to realize that hating is not okay," Slaton further added.

For those living under a rock, Slaton has had a drastic weight loss transformation in the last couple of years. As per a report by Women's Health, Slaton has lost more than 500 pounds during her weight loss journey. Before kickstarting her weight loss journey, Slaton weighed 725 pounds. In July 2022, Slaton underwent a bariatric surgery and at that point, she also checked into a 14-month rehab to shed those extra kilos.

Now, Slaton continues to exercise regularly and eat in a healthy manner. While having a conversation with Us Weekly, Slaton talked about her favorite workout routines and said, “I like chair exercises, lifting weights, running the bike, and walking." In an interview with People magazine, Slaton revealed how she has changed her eating habits to lose weight. “You [eat] proteins, low carbs, no sugars, no pop, portion control,” she told the media outlet at that time. We must say, Slaton has come a long way and she is an inspiration for many people worldwide.