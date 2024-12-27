‘1000-Lb Sisters’ star Amy Slaton reveals what inspired her kids' names — and it's quite dark

Amy on the December 10 episode of her show opened up about what served as the inspiration for the names she picked for her sons.

Amy Slaton was over the moon when her lifelong dream of becoming a mother became a reality. The 1000-Lb Sisters star, who always envisioned having children, is now the proud mom of two boys, Gage Deon and Glenn Allen, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Michael Halterman. Amy, now a single mother since her divorce, on the December 10 episode of her show opened up about what served as the inspiration for the names she picked for her sons. Amy while on a haunted tour in London with her siblings, admitted that her love of horror characters influenced the names.

Amy when choosing baby names took ideas from prominent characters in books and films. As reported by E! News, her son Gage is named after the evil child from Stephen King's Pet Sematary, while Glenn is named after Chucky and Tiffany's child from Seed of Chucky. Amy a die-heard horror fan, wasn't afraid to go dark with them. During the above-mentioned tour, she also seized the chance to witness an allegedly cursed painting.

A screenshot of Amy Slaton during a doctor's checkup. (Image Source: YouTube | TLC Australia)

She said, "I'll touch it. I ain't scared," while her sister, Tammy Slaton, refused to go anywhere near the painting. Tammy cautioned, "There's something cursed on that. Like, bad." Their brother Chris Combs also preferred to stay away. He left the room and said, "My sisters get into all that crazy s--t. But in my mind, it doesn't make no damn sense at all." Amy's passion for horror also influenced the spooky name she picked for her pet, taken straight out of a horror film. Earlier this year in June, she revealed that her new pet, a hairy tarantula (bizarre choice), was named Fang.

It isn't just the names that have piqued the interest of viewers. Recently, Amy was also charged with two counts of child endangerment after she was arrested during a trip to the zoo. Her possession of weed and mushrooms on a family outing was slammed by critics online. Despite the backlash, Amy claims she is still devoted to her kids' well-being.

Following the birth of her son Glenn, Amy had said, "My heart is full. Being a mom is what I've wanted to do since I was 5 years old and I've always wanted two kids. Our family is finally complete. We can put us in a frame and hang us on the wall now." Just months after her weight loss surgery in 2020, Amy found herself unexpectedly pregnant with her first child. Despite doctors advising against it for at least two years she went through with it, as reported by People Magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Since then she has time and again expressed her sincere hopes for her sons, wishing they would grow up to be kind-hearted and intelligent, making valuable contributions to society. Amy shared that she wanted them to strive for a life of responsibility and purpose rather than taking a route that would have them end up on the streets.