10 celebrity kids who don’t watch their parents’ films even though they’re Hollywood stars

Many celebrity kids aren't as impressed by their parents' acting careers. Ben Affleck's three kids for instance have only watched one of his many films.

Hollywood superstars might have a big fan-following worldwide but their magic falls flat in front of their kids. Many celebrity kids aren't as impressed by their parents' acting careers. Ben Affleck's three kids Violet, Fin, and Samuel for instance have only watched one of his many films. Adam Sandler also finds himself in the same boat with his teenage daughters Sadie and Sunny. Here are a few other celeb kids who aren't their parents' biggest fans.

1. Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is seen on August 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Ben Affleck in a January 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, claimed that his three kids have only watched his 1998 film 'Armageddon.' At that time, the 'Good Will Hunting' actor revealed, “It’s funny because that’s the one movie of mine that my kids have watched and they’ll kind of all admit to liking, even though they relentlessly mock it and me. ‘What are you, driving a tank on the moon?’ But they had fun, you know what I mean? They won’t even watch 'The Town'. So there you have it."

2. Matt Damon

Matt Damon attends Apple Original Films' 'The Instigators' New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 31, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

One of Matt Damon's daughters, 18-year-old daughter Isabelle, would rather watch his flop films rather than hit ones. While appearing in an episode of 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', the Emmy-winning actor shared, "She is very clear about not wanting to see anything that I’m in if she thinks it might be good. If I get bad reviews in something, that’s the one she wants to see.” Once Damon accidentally heard his daughter talking about his film 'The Wall' and it was a big mistake. Recalling the incident, he said, “I was like, ‘Isabella that movie is called The Great Wall.' And she said, ‘Dad, there’s nothing great about that movie.’”

3. Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley attends the 'Black Doves' Season 1 world premiere at the BFI Southbank on December 03, 2024, in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang)

Keira Knightley's daughter wasn't impressed by her performance in the blockbuster film 'Pirates of the Caribbean.' During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', the British actress revealed her nine-year-old was done with the film after 10 minutes. While imitating her little one's reaction, Keira said, "I don’t want to see you doing that. No, I don’t like you in that. You’re too pretty. She said, ‘But don’t worry, you’re not anymore.'”

4. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman attends the Los Angeles Premiere of A24's 'Babygirl' at DGA Theater Complex on December 11, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera)

Nicole Kidman’s daughters Sunday and Faith are not excited about watching their mother's films. In a 2021 interview with Page Six, the 'Big Little Lies' alum disclosed that her daughters who are her 'hardest critics' refused to see her 2021 rom-com 'Being the Ricardos.' Nicole said, “They actually have no interest right now. I’m like, ‘You wanna come watch it?’ And they’re like, ‘No.'”

5. Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler speaks onstage during the Adam Sandler: Love You Netflix NY Special Screening at The Paris Theatre on August 20, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin)

Adam Sandler's daughters Sadie and Sunny are not particularly fond of his movies. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the 'Just Go With It' actor stated that his daughters get bored after watching his films. He revealed, “So I show them the movies. They demand this. And every time, I’d say about 20 minutes in, I see them tuning out, and I hear them—they’re nervous to say it—but they’re like, ‘Can we watch something else?'”

6. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Boucheron Event at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum on September 10, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominik Bindl)

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood but her daughter Apple and son Moses don't give a damn about her successful career. While chatting with People magazine in 2021, the 'Ironman' star said, “My kids have never seen me in a movie. I mean, I think my son has seen the 'Iron Man' things, but I don’t think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie.”

7. Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller attends the Photocall for Hulu's 'Nutcrackers' at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 20, 2024, in West Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre)

Ben Stiller's daughters Ella and Quinlin have barely seen any movies of their dad. During his 2019 appearance on 'Good Morning America', Stiller revealed that his daughters have only watched his 2006 flick 'Night at The Museum'. The 'Zoolander' actor said, "It's totally their choice. You don’t want to be the parent begging your kids to watch your movie. But I think they’ll come to it when they come to it.”

8. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur)

Jennifer Garner is not the greatest movie star in the eyes of her three kids whom she shares with her ex-husband Affleck. During an interview with InStyle, the '13 Going on 30' actress revealed, “My kids don’t love to watch me in things. They do to be supportive, but I think it’s a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry. They don’t want to see me sad, and they don’t want to see me in a romance. They don’t love seeing me play someone else’s mom, honestly."

9. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon attends the iMentor 25th Anniversary Champions Dinner at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on November 13, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Nacion)

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava and son Deacon are not enthusiastic about watching her movies. During a 2018 episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', the 'Legally Blonde' star explained, “They don’t have any interest in seeing me in a movie, it’s weird. It’s weird for them— they’re like, this is weird. And especially like, seeing me and their dad having sex in the movie…”

10. Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt attends the Film Independent Presents An Evening With Emily Blunt: A Career Retrospective And Intimate Discussion event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 14, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards)

'The Devil Wears Prada' star Emily Blunt's daughters Hazel and Violet are not thrilled about seeing their mother's work. While appearing in an episode of 'Live With Kelly and Ryan', Emily shared that her daughters only once showed little interest in her Disney adventure film 'Jungle Cruise.' She shared, “This interestingly, has been the only trailer that they have watched multiple times— they are usually disinterested in seeing me on screen— they’re really into 'Jungle Cruise.'"