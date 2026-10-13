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Who is Caroline Alexis? Inside ‘The Voice’ star’s budding romance with Everett Bounds

Caroline and Everett from Team Riley competed against each other in the Battle Rounds Night 1.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Battle Rounds featuring Caroline Alexis and Everett Bounds (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)
A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Battle Rounds featuring Caroline Alexis and Everett Bounds (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)

The recently released Battles Night 1 of ‘The Voice’ Season 30 featured artists competing against their fellow teammates. All four teams, Team Kelly, Team Adam, Team Queen, and Team Riley, competed in the round. One of the duos competing against each other was Caroline Alexis and Everett Bounds from Team Riley. Before their Battle Round duet, the two revealed their romantic connection. They also shared a joint Instagram post featuring their latest performance.

​Caroline revealed, “It’s an interesting situation not a lot of people find themselves in.” She also pointed out that the two hail from different parts of the country: “We’ll see what happens afterwards. He picks on me all the time, like, ‘You better still answer my phone calls, Bama!’” While Caroline hails from Alabama, Everett is from California. She also reflected on how they first met and how their connection grew as the competition progressed. “We met backstage, and he actually brought me flowers,” recalled Caroline. She added, “I was completely surprised. We had not had a whole lot of conversations at that point. It was so sweet. And he wrote me a little handwritten note and asked me to dinner.”

‘The Voice’ Season 30
A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Battle Rounds featuring Caroline (Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)

The two also went on a “couple of dates” before the Battle Rounds began. Sharing more about how they’d move forward, Caroline told the cameras, “I just want to take things slow, keep getting to know each other, but he definitely has a lot of qualities that I respect as a person.” She added, “He’s very uplifting and supportive, which is a very good thing to have, as a person, but also as a Battle partner, as well.”

Coming to Caroline and Everett’s latest Battle Round performance, Riley chose Everett to move forward on ‘The Voice’ Season 30. As a result, Caroline was eliminated. It will be exciting to see how Everett performs in the next phases of the competition as the two navigate their romantic connection. Fans can now stream the recently released Battle Rounds Night 1 on NBC, with the upcoming episode set to air on Tuesday, October 13.

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