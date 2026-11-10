Netflix sets release date for ‘The Age of Innocence’ series adaptation and reveals first look

Netflix is adapting Edith Wharton's classic novel 'The Age of Innocence' into an eight-episode period drama led by Camila Morrone.

Netflix is bringing Edith Wharton's celebrated romance 'The Age of Innocence' to the screen with an eight-episode period drama centered on love, social expectations, and difficult choices. The streaming platform has revealed the first-look images and confirmed that the adaptation will premiere on February 18, 2027.

The series is led by showrunner Emma Frost, whose credits include historical dramas such as 'The White Queen,' 'The White Princess,' and 'The Spanish Princess.' This time, she revisits one of literature's most enduring love triangles, setting the story in the tightly controlled world of 1870s New York society. Camila Morrone, Kristine Froseth and Ben Radcliffe lead the cast.

Morrone plays Ellen Olenska, Radcliffe takes on the role of Newland Archer, and Froseth appears as May Welland. The first-look images offer a glimpse of the lavish period setting, with the characters navigating a world where reputation and family expectations carry enormous weight.

A still from 'The Age of Innocence' (Image Source: Netflix)

The story follows Newland Archer, a Gilded Age aristocrat and gentleman lawyer whose carefully planned future begins to unravel when he falls for Ellen Olenska. Recently arrived in New York after seeking a divorce from her husband, Ellen challenges the conventions governing the lives of those around her.

The complication is that Newland is already engaged to May Welland. His feelings for Ellen put him between personal desire and the social obligations expected of him. The resulting triangle explores whether love can survive in a society that places duty and appearances above individual freedom.

Showrunner Emma Frost described the story as being about "the choice between following your heart or staying with duty and convention." She recalled that Wharton's novel was the first love story she had encountered that felt ‘truly adult,’ which helped draw her back to the project.

A still from 'The Age of Innocence' (Image Source: Netflix)

Alongside Morrone, Radcliffe and Froseth, the series features Margo Martindale as Mrs. Manson-Mingott, Fiona Glascott as Augusta Weiland, Belinda Bromilow as Adeline Archer and Emma Shipp as Janey Archer. Alice Grant and Jakub Volak also appear as Gloria Winters and George Winters. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook and Pavlina Hatoupis serve as executive producers.