MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Netflix sets release date for ‘The Age of Innocence’ series adaptation and reveals first look

Netflix is adapting Edith Wharton's classic novel 'The Age of Innocence' into an eight-episode period drama led by Camila Morrone.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from 'The Age of Innocence' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still from 'The Age of Innocence' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix is bringing Edith Wharton's celebrated romance 'The Age of Innocence' to the screen with an eight-episode period drama centered on love, social expectations, and difficult choices. The streaming platform has revealed the first-look images and confirmed that the adaptation will premiere on February 18, 2027.

The series is led by showrunner Emma Frost, whose credits include historical dramas such as 'The White Queen,' 'The White Princess,' and 'The Spanish Princess.' This time, she revisits one of literature's most enduring love triangles, setting the story in the tightly controlled world of 1870s New York society. Camila Morrone, Kristine Froseth and Ben Radcliffe lead the cast.

Morrone plays Ellen Olenska, Radcliffe takes on the role of Newland Archer, and Froseth appears as May Welland. The first-look images offer a glimpse of the lavish period setting, with the characters navigating a world where reputation and family expectations carry enormous weight.

A still from 'The Age of Innocence' (Image Source: Netflix)

The story follows Newland Archer, a Gilded Age aristocrat and gentleman lawyer whose carefully planned future begins to unravel when he falls for Ellen Olenska. Recently arrived in New York after seeking a divorce from her husband, Ellen challenges the conventions governing the lives of those around her.

The complication is that Newland is already engaged to May Welland. His feelings for Ellen put him between personal desire and the social obligations expected of him. The resulting triangle explores whether love can survive in a society that places duty and appearances above individual freedom.

Showrunner Emma Frost described the story as being about "the choice between following your heart or staying with duty and convention." She recalled that Wharton's novel was the first love story she had encountered that felt ‘truly adult,’ which helped draw her back to the project.

A still from 'The Age of Innocence' (Image Source: Netflix)

Alongside Morrone, Radcliffe and Froseth, the series features Margo Martindale as Mrs. Manson-Mingott, Fiona Glascott as Augusta Weiland, Belinda Bromilow as Adeline Archer and Emma Shipp as Janey Archer. Alice Grant and Jakub Volak also appear as Gloria Winters and George Winters. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook and Pavlina Hatoupis serve as executive producers.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Chicago PD’ Season 14 Episode 5 pays heartfelt tribute to beloved character in an emotional moment
TV

‘Chicago PD’ Season 14 Episode 5 pays heartfelt tribute to beloved character in an emotional moment

'Chicago PD' Season 14 Episode 5 features a subtle family photograph that honours a beloved character from the show's past.
2026-11-10T17:26:15.000Z
Daniel Radcliffe has one reason to skip HBO’s new ‘Harry Potter’ series
TV

Daniel Radcliffe has one reason to skip HBO’s new ‘Harry Potter’ series

Daniel Radcliffe bluntly reveals if he’ll watch the new ‘Harry Potter’ reboot
2026-11-10T09:33:32.000Z
‘Phony’ Episode 5 reveals a possible clue about Ellen’s identity as Connie Britton explains her transformation
TV

‘Phony’ Episode 5 reveals a possible clue about Ellen’s identity as Connie Britton explains her transformation

Sonny discovers a possible link between Tracy Marks and Ellen in Episode 5, while Connie Britton reveals how makeup and VFX transformed her appearance.
2026-11-10T08:22:15.000Z
‘VisionQuest’ showrunner hints at more stories after finale as Paul Bettany and James Spader want to return
TV

‘VisionQuest’ showrunner hints at more stories after finale as Paul Bettany and James Spader want to return

As ‘VisionQuest’ approaches its finale, Terry Matalas shares his hopes for more stories involving Vision and Ultron
2026-11-10T07:14:46.000Z
‘Overcompensating’ Season 2 sets release date as new photos tease what’s next for Benny
TV

‘Overcompensating’ Season 2 sets release date as new photos tease what’s next for Benny

The series follows Benny, a former football player and homecoming king who forms a close relationship with Carmen
2026-11-10T05:54:22.000Z
‘Gotham’ star joins ‘NCIS’ as a guest star with connections to Torres
NCIS

‘Gotham’ star joins ‘NCIS’ as a guest star with connections to Torres

Torres finds himself undercover in his latest mission, where a mysterious character complicates things for him
2026-11-10T04:10:28.000Z
Alicia Silverstone’s ‘Clueless’ sequel brings back beloved fan-favorite character
TV

Alicia Silverstone’s ‘Clueless’ sequel brings back beloved fan-favorite character

Cher Horowitz has a teenager of her own in the Paramount+ sequel, and one of her former classmates is returning on screen and in the writers’ room.
2026-11-09T20:01:16.000Z
‘VisionQuest’ finale may have one last surprise as fans speculate about a ‘Doomsday’ connection
TV

‘VisionQuest’ finale may have one last surprise as fans speculate about a ‘Doomsday’ connection

‘VisionQuest’ reportedly saves its only mid-credits scene for the finale, sparking theories about a possible ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ connection
2026-11-09T17:56:28.000Z
‘NCIS’ Season 24 welcomes a special guest with a real-life connection to Katrina Law
NCIS

‘NCIS’ Season 24 welcomes a special guest with a real-life connection to Katrina Law

Katrina Law calls the new ‘NCIS’ episode her favorite acting job and recalls how a rehearsal with her scene partner took an unexpected turn.
2026-11-09T16:36:10.000Z
Will there be a ‘North of North’ Season 3? What we know about Netflix comedy’s future
TV

Will there be a ‘North of North’ Season 3? What we know about Netflix comedy’s future

'North of North' Season 2 follows Siaja's search for her estranged sister, navigates workplace challenges, and explores her growing feelings for Kuuk.
2026-11-09T15:48:33.000Z