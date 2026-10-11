MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ Season 2 sets release window for the cadets’ final chapter

'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Season 2 brings new family ties and a mysterious cadet aboard the USS Athena.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Bill Nighy plays Nyk Ake, Nahla’s estranged father, in 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Season 2 (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Michael Gibson)
Bill Nighy plays Nyk Ake, Nahla’s estranged father, in 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Season 2 (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Michael Gibson)

The USS Athena is calling its cadets back for another year of Starfleet training. The cadets of 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' now know when theirs begins. Paramount+ announced the show’s return during the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con on October 10. Season 2 will premiere in March 2027, bringing the students back for their final chapter.

An exact premiere day has not been announced. The series’ conclusion was confirmed in March, less than two weeks after the Season 1 finale. Co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman addressed the decision in a statement at the time, saying, “We are in post-production now on what will be the second and final season.” He also promised, “We will finish strong.”

Genesis (L) and Tarima (R) in a still from 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Season 2 (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Brendan Adam-Zwelling)
Genesis (L) and Tarima (R) in a still from 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Season 2 (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Brendan Adam-Zwelling)

Paramount+ also released the official synopsis for the upcoming season. It reads: “Season two of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy follows our cadets into their second year aboard the USS Athena. There, their ideals of leadership, friendship, romance and morality are put to the test as they navigate budding rivalries, shaky diplomatic negotiations, a fiercely competitive schoolwide tournament, and the arrival of a mysterious new cadet whose existence raises questions that could have consequences far beyond the classroom.”

The casting announcements bring family members into the picture. Bill Nighy will guest star as Nyk Ake, the estranged father of Holly Hunter’s Nahla. The announcement establishes their family connection without explaining what brings him back into her life. One of the newly released photos shows Nighy’s character alongside Robert Picardo’s The Doctor.

Zoë Steiner (L) as Tarima and Rosemarie DeWitt (R) as her mother, Laytha Sadal, in 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Season 2 (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Michael Gibson)
Zoë Steiner (L) as Tarima and Rosemarie DeWitt (R) as her mother, Laytha Sadal, in 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Season 2 (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Michael Gibson)

Rosemarie DeWitt joins the season as Laytha Sadal, mother of Zoë Steiner’s Tarima. Laytha is also the First Lady of Betazed. A first-look image pairs DeWitt with Steiner, introducing the mother and daughter together. Other photos feature returning cadets Caleb, Genesis and Darem, played by Sandro Rosta, Bella Shepard and George Hawkins, respectively.

Hunter, Rosta, Shepard, Karim Diané and Picardo attended the NYCC panel alongside co-showrunners Kurtzman and Noga Landau. The event included an exclusive first look for fans in attendance. It also marked the franchise’s 60th anniversary, with Ben Stiller moderating a conversation with William Shatner. For 'Starfleet Academy' viewers, the announcement puts the cadets’ farewell on the calendar, with the premiere day still to come.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Naruto’ teases a new chapter for Team 7 with a surprise announcement at NYCC
TV

‘Naruto’ teases a new chapter for Team 7 with a surprise announcement at NYCC

Team 7 ventures into another world as Masashi Kishimoto brings new anime and manga projects to the ‘Naruto’ franchise.
1 hour ago
Nicolas Cage drops surprise ‘True Detective’ Season 5 update at NYCC: ‘I’m the first to…’
TRUE DETECTIVE

Nicolas Cage drops surprise ‘True Detective’ Season 5 update at NYCC: ‘I’m the first to…’

‘True Detective’ Season 5 moves to New York, with Issa López returning.
13 hours ago
'Mayfair Witches' Season 3 sets release date as Rowan finds herself trapped in Salem
TV

'Mayfair Witches' Season 3 sets release date as Rowan finds herself trapped in Salem

Rowan faces a new coven, family conflicts and a romance with a secret in 'Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven.'
17 hours ago
‘Ghosts’ set to welcome ‘Survivor’ winner in its 100th episode
TV

‘Ghosts’ set to welcome ‘Survivor’ winner in its 100th episode

‘Ghosts’ Season 6 will premiere sometime in early 2027 on CBS
21 hours ago
‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ scores an early renewal for two more seasons at Paramount+
TV

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ scores an early renewal for two more seasons at Paramount+

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ follows an Earthbender named Pavi, who is branded humanity’s destroyer in a world shattered by a cataclysm
22 hours ago
Are there two Avatars in ‘Seven Havens’? Premiere introduces major twist in Paramount+ sequel series
TV

Are there two Avatars in ‘Seven Havens’? Premiere introduces major twist in Paramount+ sequel series

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ will release its next three episodes on October 16 at Paramount+
1 day ago
NYCC 2026: Blumhouse drops horror slate for 2027, from ‘Exorcist: Martyrs’ to ‘Paranormal Activity’
SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON (SDCC)

NYCC 2026: Blumhouse drops horror slate for 2027, from ‘Exorcist: Martyrs’ to ‘Paranormal Activity’

Blumhouse unveiled its full 2027 slate at New York Comic Con with new trailers and director announcements for horror franchises
1 day ago
Is Brian dead in ‘Boston Blue’? Season 2 Episode 1 reveals the fate of the fan favorite
TV

Is Brian dead in ‘Boston Blue’? Season 2 Episode 1 reveals the fate of the fan favorite

‘Boston Blue’ Season 2, starring Donnie Wahlberg, airs every Friday at 10:00 PM ET on CBS.
1 day ago
‘Stargate’ reboot gets new update as ‘WandaVision’ creator takes over
TV

‘Stargate’ reboot gets new update as ‘WandaVision’ creator takes over

‘Stargate’ returns to development at Amazon MGM Studios after the studio dropped the series ordered from Martin Gero
1 day ago
Is Jake dead on ‘Fire Country’? Season 5 premiere ends with a terrifying cliffhanger
TV

Is Jake dead on ‘Fire Country’? Season 5 premiere ends with a terrifying cliffhanger

‘Fire Country’ Season 5, starring Max Thieriot, airs every Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
1 day ago