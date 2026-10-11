‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ Season 2 sets release window for the cadets’ final chapter

'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Season 2 brings new family ties and a mysterious cadet aboard the USS Athena.

The USS Athena is calling its cadets back for another year of Starfleet training. The cadets of 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' now know when theirs begins. Paramount+ announced the show’s return during the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con on October 10. Season 2 will premiere in March 2027, bringing the students back for their final chapter.

An exact premiere day has not been announced. The series’ conclusion was confirmed in March, less than two weeks after the Season 1 finale. Co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman addressed the decision in a statement at the time, saying, “We are in post-production now on what will be the second and final season.” He also promised, “We will finish strong.”

Genesis (L) and Tarima (R) in a still from 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Season 2 (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Brendan Adam-Zwelling)

Paramount+ also released the official synopsis for the upcoming season. It reads: “Season two of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy follows our cadets into their second year aboard the USS Athena. There, their ideals of leadership, friendship, romance and morality are put to the test as they navigate budding rivalries, shaky diplomatic negotiations, a fiercely competitive schoolwide tournament, and the arrival of a mysterious new cadet whose existence raises questions that could have consequences far beyond the classroom.”

The casting announcements bring family members into the picture. Bill Nighy will guest star as Nyk Ake, the estranged father of Holly Hunter’s Nahla. The announcement establishes their family connection without explaining what brings him back into her life. One of the newly released photos shows Nighy’s character alongside Robert Picardo’s The Doctor.

Zoë Steiner (L) as Tarima and Rosemarie DeWitt (R) as her mother, Laytha Sadal, in 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Season 2 (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Michael Gibson)

Rosemarie DeWitt joins the season as Laytha Sadal, mother of Zoë Steiner’s Tarima. Laytha is also the First Lady of Betazed. A first-look image pairs DeWitt with Steiner, introducing the mother and daughter together. Other photos feature returning cadets Caleb, Genesis and Darem, played by Sandro Rosta, Bella Shepard and George Hawkins, respectively.

Hunter, Rosta, Shepard, Karim Diané and Picardo attended the NYCC panel alongside co-showrunners Kurtzman and Noga Landau. The event included an exclusive first look for fans in attendance. It also marked the franchise’s 60th anniversary, with Ben Stiller moderating a conversation with William Shatner. For 'Starfleet Academy' viewers, the announcement puts the cadets’ farewell on the calendar, with the premiere day still to come.