James Gunn drops massive and unexpected update on reported DCU Superman TV show

Taking to Threads, James Gunn offered a clarification on the reported in-development TV series

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn clarified the recent update on the reported Superman TV show in the DC Universe. While the DCU is expected to continue the films after 'Superman', there have been reports of the small screen looking to add shows featuring the Man of Steel.

James Gunn dismissed the title of the upcoming Jimmy Olsen series to be titled ‘DC Crime,’ but seemingly confirmed the series is still in development



“Just FYI there has never been a project titled "DC Crime" in development, not even as a working title. I don't know where that… pic.twitter.com/M13B4v6HnL — Streamdorm Film Updates 🎥 (@Streamdorm_) November 16, 2025

Earlier this month, THR revealed that a new project centered around Jimmy Olsen was in development. Entertainment outlets Deadline and Variety reported the show would be called 'DC Crime'. However, Gunn, in his latest, dropped a rather unexpected take on the series. "There’s a ‘Superman’ spinoff series, ‘DC Crime,’ which is currently in the works at DC Studios and HBO Max, Deadline has confirmed," the report said. "The series is billed as being akin to a true crime docuseries with Jimmy Olsen from ‘Superman’ hosting (played by Skyler Gisondo in the summer blockbuster directed by James Gunn)."

Taking to Instagram Threads, "Just FYI there has never been a project titled 'DC Crime' in development, not even as a working title. I don't know where that came from, but it's weird," he said. Gunn also added a follow-up response saying, "And no, that doesn't mean all of the rest of the story is false."

"The story is from five days ago, and I've had a few people come up to me IRL and say, 'I can't wait for DC Crime!' I was confused to say the least!" he added. That said, the head honcho has yet to reveal the actual title of the show. Per reports, Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda will be writing and executive producing the series. The HBO Max project will also be looking at adding more Daily Planet characters to the roster, except for key stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

At the time of writing, only Skylar Gisondo is confirmed as the cast member expected to reprise his role as the renowned photographer. The franchise's iconic villain, Gorilla Grodd, will be the key antagonist in Season 1. There is also no update on whether the show ties to any of the upcoming films. There is yet to be an official update on the production and the potential release date.

Up next on the slate is the DCU's 'Chapter 1: 'Gods and Monsters' working on the next Superman film, 'Man of Tomorrow' with Corenswet and Brosnahan reprising their roles as Superman and Lois, while Nicholas Hoult returns as archnemesis, Lex Luthor. The next major project from DC will be HBO's 'Lanterns' TV show in the first half of 2026, while 'Supergirl' hits cinemas on June 26 before Clayface drops on September 11.