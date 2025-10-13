‘One Punch Man’ returns for season 3 after six year-hiatus — here’s how and when to stream it

Saitama returns for his toughest battle yet as ‘One-Punch Man’ Season 3 dives into the Monster Association arc across global platforms.

The bald-headed hero is back, and this time, the punches land harder than ever. After years of anticipation, the third season of ‘One-Punch Man’ has officially premiered worldwide on October 12. It marks the long-awaited return of the fan-favorite superhero parody that turned the anime world upside down. The rollout of Season 3 is massive and truly global. In the United States, episodes are streaming on Hulu, while Disney+ handles the release in Canada, as per Variety. Over in Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, fans can catch the show on Netflix, while Crunchyroll has secured rights for streaming across Latin America and Oceania.

It’s one of the broadest multi-platform launches in recent anime history, reflecting just how universal Saitama’s story has become. The new season dives straight into the high-stakes Monster Association Arc, one of the most intense chapters from the original manga. The story reunites S-class heroes in a desperate mission to rescue a hostage held by a powerful group of monsters. Meanwhile, fan-favorite antihero Garou, dubbed the “human monster,” awakens deep inside the enemy’s lair after his brutal defeat. The season promises to bring the series’ signature humor with darker themes, exploring the moral gray areas between heroes and villains.

It’s not just about who can throw the strongest punch anymore, it’s about who’s fighting for what reason. According to FandomWire, ‘One-Punch Man’ is based on the original manga written by One and illustrated by Yusuke Murata. It remains one of the most successful modern anime franchises, boasting over 35 million copies in circulation worldwide. The manga continues to be serialized digitally on Shueisha’s Tonari no Young Jump platform. Season 3 reunites much of the creative team fans know and love. Makoto Furukawa once again lends his voice to the unassuming yet unstoppable Saitama, while Kaito Ishikawa returns as his loyal cyborg sidekick, Genos.

Direction for the new season is helmed by Shinpei Nagai, with Tomohiro Suzuki overseeing the series composition. J.C. STAFF, the studio behind Season 2, continues to handle animation duties. Since its debut in October 2015, ‘One-Punch Man’ has grown into a cultural juggernaut. Its razor-sharp satire of superhero clichés and breathtaking action sequences made it a global phenomenon. Season 2 arrived in 2019, expanding the story’s scope and deepening its themes, though fans had to wait several years for the next chapter.

For those who want to catch up, Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and Netflix in Canada and Latin America. The series is also available for digital purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google TV, and Fandango at Home. With ‘One-Punch Man’ Season 3 finally here, it’s safe to say the wait has been worth it. The question now isn’t whether Saitama can win, it’s how far the show will go to remind the world why no one punches harder.