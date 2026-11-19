‘S.W.A.T.’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Larry Poindexter dies at 66 following road accident

Larry Poindexter was scheduled to undergo surgery, but died unexpectedly before the procedure

Actor Larry Poindexter, known for his roles in ‘S.W.A.T.’ and ‘Days of Our Lives,’ died at 66. The veteran television and film actor passed away on November 18, 2026, after being struck by a car while crossing a street in his Studio City neighborhood. According to a report from Deadline, he was walking across the street to get some food when he was hit on Friday night. He was hospitalized for several days following the accident and was scheduled to undergo surgery for his broken ribs on the day of his death. However, he died unexpectedly on Wednesday before the procedure.

Poindexter enjoyed a lengthy film and TV career over 40+ years. One of his most prominent film roles was in ‘S.W.A.T.’ (2003), alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell, and Michelle Rodriguez. In this film, he played LAPD Captain Tom Fuller, who frequently found himself at odds with Hondo Harrelson (Jackson) over how to handle a dangerous fugitive. He was also familiar to US soap opera audiences, first appearing as Ben Welch in ‘Days of Our Lives’ in 1984. Years later, he returned to the soap to play Father Louis from 2014 to 2018.

A still of the actor from 'S.W.A.T.' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Outside the soap opera genre, Poindexter played Dalton Lowne in ‘JAG’ and Rick “The Brick” Berger in ‘The Hard Times of RJ Berger.’ Other notable credits include ‘Friends,’ ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘Will & Grace,’ ‘Scandal,’ ‘Supernatural,’ and ‘Bones.’ Poindexter also portrayed Chief McAllister in ‘Station 19’ and appeared in ‘The Rookie,’ ‘9-1-1,’ and ‘The Lincoln Lawyer.’ In addition to acting, Poindexter had a successful career in music and theater. During the 1990s, he was the lead singer of alt-country outfit The High Lonesome, whose debut record ‘Feel Free To Do So’ came out in 1995. He also played a role in the show ‘Reefer Madness,’ winning an Ovation Award for his performance. Poindexter also worked as a producer, serving as an executive producer on the Broadway production ‘The Cher Show’ (2018-19), which won two Tony Awards. He is survived by his wife, Carol Kritzer, and their twin boys, Rees and Jake.