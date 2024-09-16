Emmys 2024: Why 'Succession' fans have every right to be upset as 'The Last of Us' steals the spotlight

Succession had its final season in 2024, and many of its devoted fans feel it was underappreciated at the Emmys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Fans of 'Succession' were kept on high alert during the 2024 Emmys, as the series was one of the big favorites to take home several awards within both Best Drama Series and Best Lead Actor. In the end, though, it was 'The Last of Us' that quickly stole much of the limelight, winning multiple key awards in the night's biggest wins. So, 'Succession' fans will be upset that it got snubbed instead for the newer HBO hit.



Succession, with some of the sharper writing one could find anywhere, outstanding performances, and a richly complex study of how power plays out within a very wealthy family, has been both critics' favorite and the fan favorite throughout its run. Its last season would leave many thinking it deserved huge Emmy wins as an appropriate sendoff.

But 'The Last of Us', adapted from the blockbuster video game, became a phenomenon with its tight emotional storytelling, deep character creation, and high production value. The post-apocalyptic drama starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey shot to fame; its first season impressed the audience as well as critics.



For fans of 'Succession', disappointment springs from the fact that the show was a powerhouse throughout preceding award seasons, and its last season was that perfect moment to take home even more honors. Many thought what could have been 'Succession's moment to shine was overshadowed by 'The Last of Us', mainly because of where it had placed in Best Drama Series categories and acting awards for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin.



For four seasons, 'Succession' nailed some of the best writing, acting, and drama on television, perfectly capturing the complexities of power, family, and ambition. 'The Last of Us', however, seemed to steal the spot light riding on the buzz and excitement wave, quite often accompanying a new, highly anticipated show. Based on a popular video game, 'The Last of Us' had massive fan support before even airing, and although it delivered a phenomenal first season, it seemed like the Emmys went overboard with the hype.

No doubt exists as to the emotional depth and quality of 'The Last of Us', but next to the rich, layered storytelling in 'Succession', it seems almost as though a newer, more flashy show swooped in to overthrow and Succession's final season deserved so much more but lost its way among all the hype of the latest television sensation.

Why ‘The Last of Us’ doesn’t deserve Emmy nominations 2024



It is arguable that 'The Last of Us' doesn't deserve its 2024 Emmy nominations, one, the show became huge overnight and received tremendous positive attention from critics; however, this may be exaggerated due to an immense number of fans attached to the video game and marketing campaign. Critics say the Emmy nominations relied too much on buzz and excitement for the show rather than any regard for the quality of the actual series compared to shows like 'Succession.'



One of the debating points was about the tempo of the adaptation. It was perceived that while the show was faithful to its source material, it didn't do anything new or groundbreaking, giving it that feel of retelling rather than a groundbreaking show. The arguments go further that the performances, although great, didn't prove to be worth their Emmy this year, especially by the standards others have attained from shows like 'Succession' or 'Better Call Saul.'



This has made people believe that 'The Last of Us' received more hype rather than the characters' depth and their story. On the whole, although 'The Last of Us' is a relatively good TV series, its nominations can be argued to be more based on fame rather than quality, and hence not breaking the heights of television as much as other competitors in Emmys 2024.

Pedro Pascal as Joel in a still from 'The Last of Us' (@hbomax)

Has ‘Succession’ won any Emmys?

'Succession' has won several Emmys throughout the years. In 2020, it won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series; the show is considered one of the greatest honors that television offers. Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy, took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series the same year. It was also recognized for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series; a win for Jesse Armstrong.



'Succession' kept up the winning streak for the third year in a row taking in the Emmy again for Outstanding Drama Series. Actor Matthew Macfadyen, who plays Tom Wambsgans, received the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. For the second consecutive year, Jesse Armstrong took home the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, which only goes to underscore the might of the program's script.

